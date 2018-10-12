Peters is believed to have sustained a torn biceps in Thursday's win over the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Peters exited the game early in the third quarter and did not return with the game well in hand. The veteran left tackle is undergoing an MRI to determine the specifics of the injury, though Rapoport indicates he could continue to play through the injury, even if it is confirmed as a torn biceps.

