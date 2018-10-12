Eagles' Jason Peters: Out for remainder of Thursday's game
Peters has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Giants with a biceps injury.
Peters exited the game early in the third quarter. Given that Thursday's contest was more-or-less over by the third quarter, the Eagles may be holding the veteran out as a precaution. Halapoulivaati Vaitai should take over for Peters at left tackle.
