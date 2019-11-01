Peters (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Peters didn't practice this week and will miss his third straight contest due to the knee issue. Andre Dillard should receive another start at left tackle and figures to have his hands full against Chicago's stingy front seven.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories