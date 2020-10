Peters (toe) returned to practice Monday, indicating the start of his 21-day window to be activated from IR.

Peters returned to Philadelphia this season to shore up an injury-riddled offense front, but the veteran went down with an injury of his own and missed four games as a result. It appears the 38-year-old tackle is on track to return soon, and if the practice week goes well, he could be available for Sunday's divisional clash against the Cowboys.