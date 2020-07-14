Peters agreed Wednesday with the Eagles on a one-year contract, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports the contract is worth up to $6 million, including $3 million guaranteed. Peters has Hall of Fame credentials as a left tackle, but the Eagles want 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard to take over the blindside, while Lane Johnson is locked in at right tackle. As a result, the 38-year-old Peters is expected to be plugged in at right guard, where Brandon Brooks earned Pro Bowl honors with the Eagles each of the past three seasons. Brooks suffered an Achilles tear earlier this summer, ruling him out for the 2020 campaign. Peters made 140 regular-season starts for Philadelphia over the past 11 seasons, exclusively working as a left tackle. He hasn't played guard in the NFL.