Eagles' Jason Peters: Ready to go
Coach Doug Pederson said that Peters (biceps) is "ready to go," Graham Foley of the Eagles' official site reports.
"He definitely can play so there's no concern about injuring him any further," Pederson said. Peterson sustained torn biceps during Thursday's win over the Giants, but is is expected to play through the injury. The veteran offensive tackle was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
