Coach Doug Pederson called Peters (knee) his "starting left tackle" last week, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Peters indicated prior to the Super Bowl his plans to continue playing in the 2018 season after tearing his ACL and MCL in October, and Pederson obviously still has full confidence in the veteran left tackle. The 36-year-old's contract has him as a viable option to be a cap casualty, but Peters is deeply respected across the board in the Eagles organization. Halapoulivaati Vaitai started at left tackle in his absence, but it appears at this point that Peters is likely to remain in the picture for Philadelphia in 2018.