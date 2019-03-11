Eagles' Jason Peters: Restructures deal with Eagles
Peters (back) agreed to restructure his contract with the Eagles on Monday to lower his 2019 cap hit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Peters originally carried a cap hit of around $13 million for the 2019 season, and will now have a maximum cap hit of $10 million including $5.5 million in guarantees. Under the new one-year deal, the mainstay left tackle will return for his 11th straight season in Philadelphia. The 37-year-old started all 16 regular season games and both the Eagles' playoff contests in 2018, coming off a torn ACL and MCL that ended his 2017 season.
