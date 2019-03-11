Peters (back) agreed to restructure his contract with the Eagles on Monday to lower his 2019 cap hit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Peters originally carried a cap hit of around $13 million for the 2019 season, and will now have a maximum cap hit of $10 million including $5.5 million in guarantees. Under the new one-year deal, the mainstay left tackle will return for his 11th straight season in Philadelphia. The 37-year-old started all 16 regular season games and both the Eagles' playoff contests in 2018, coming off a torn ACL and MCL that ended his 2017 season.