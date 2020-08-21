site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-jason-peters-returns-from-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Jason Peters: Returns from injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Peters (lower body) returned to practice Wednesday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Peters missed Monday's practice with the lower body injury but it was a short-lived stint on the sideline for the veteran offensive lineman. He is taking first-team reps at right guard for the Eagles.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read