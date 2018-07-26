Peters (knee) is healthy and participating in training camp, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

It's tough enough to come back from a torn ACL and MCL, and Peters is doing it at 36 years old. Head coach Doug Pederson named Peters his starting left tackle in February, so his full health should solidify that claim. Given his veteran status, however, Peters may take on a light workload through preseason games.

More News
Our Latest Stories