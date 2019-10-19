Play

Peters (knee) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.

Head coach Doug Peterson indicated earlier in the week that Peters was heading in this direction. The 37-year-old starting left tackle was unable to return to last week's loss to the Vikings and is looking week-to-week at this point. In his absence, Andre Dillard is the likely candidate to fill in protecting Carson Wentz's blind side.

