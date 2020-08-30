Peters wants a salary increase to play left tackle in the 2020 season, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Peters signed a one-year, $3 million contract in July to play right guard for the Eagles, but now they want him to play left tackle after Andre Dillard suffered a season-ending bicep injury. Protecting Carson Wentz's blindside is probably worth more than $3 million to the Eagles, but head coach Doug Pederson has been playing hardball, saying Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor and Jack Driscoll are all in the running for the left tackle job. However, Peters is likely the favorite to win the job, and the Eagles can afford to fork up extra cash for peace of mind.