Eagles' Jason Peters: Should play through torn biceps
Peters underwent an MRI, which confirmed he sustained a torn biceps but isn't expected to face an extended absence, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Peters suffered the injury in Thursday's win over the Giants in the third quarter and did not return. Rapoport indicates the veteran offensive tackle could miss a game or two, but is otherwise expected to play through the injury.
More News
-
Eagles' Jason Peters: May have suffered torn biceps•
-
Eagles' Jason Peters: Out for remainder of Thursday's game•
-
Eagles' Jason Peters: Will play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jason Peters: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jason Peters: Strains quad in loss•
-
Eagles' Jason Peters: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...