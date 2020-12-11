Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Peters (toe) is set to undergo season-ending surgery, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Peters is the fourth starting offensive lineman lost by the Eagles this season, joining the ranks of Brandon Brooks (Achilles), Lane Johnson (ankle) and Andre Dillard (biceps). Much to his credit, the stalwart veteran had attempted to fill in at multiple positions along the O-line in order to minimize Philadelphia's losses, but he'll now be forced to sit out and address his broken, dislocated toe. Nate Herbig will start at right guard the rest of the way, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.