Peters (knee) is considered "week to week" heading into Sunday's road game in Dallas, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

During Wednesday's media availability, head coach Doug Pederson called Peters' knee injury "a little more extensive". The fact he was unable to get back into Sunday's game in Minnesota does not bode well for the offensive lineman's status ahead of Week 7. A critical divisional game versus the Cowboys on tap, the Eagles look like they will be without their starting left tackle, putting added pressure on Carson Wentz to produce some magic against Dallas after the Eagles' QB was held in check by the Vikings in Week 6.