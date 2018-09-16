Eagles' Jason Peters: Strains quad in loss
Peters strained his quadriceps in the Eagles' 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Peters strained his quadriceps in practice this week, and reportedly exacerbated the injury on the third play of Sunday's game. The veteran lineman will spend the week attempting to get healthy, but it remains to be seen whether Peters will recover in time to suit up against the Colts next Sunday.
