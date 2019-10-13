Eagles' Jason Peters: Suffers injury Sunday
Peters (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.
It's unclear how Peters suffered the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss time. As long as he's sidelined, it's likely that the rookie out of Washington State Andre Dillard will see action at left tackle.
