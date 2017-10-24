Eagles' Jason Peters: Suffers leg injury
Peters had to be carted off the field in Monday's matchup against the Redskins after suffering an apparent leg injury.
The injury occurred early in the third quarter. While the severity of the injury is unknown, the reaction of his teammates as he was carted off the field certainly implied it is potentially serious. Expect an update on the 35-year-old offensive lineman when the team provides more information.
