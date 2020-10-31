site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-jason-peters-taken-off-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Jason Peters: Taken off IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Peters (toe) has been activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Peters toe injury cost him four games, but it is confirmed he will be playing Sunday. The veteran tackle should return to his starting role and provide some much-needed depth along the offensive line.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 37 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read