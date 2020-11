Peters has a broken, dislocated toe and will require offseason surgery, but he'll play through the injury in Monday's game against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Eagles are moving Peters from tackle to guard to help make up for his lack of mobility. The offensive line continues to be a weak point for the Eagles' offense, and Peters' limitations won't help the cause. This is yet another indication that the 38-year-old's career could be over after this season.