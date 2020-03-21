Eagles' Jatavis Brown: Finds new home
Brown signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brown joins a retooled Eagles defense and is expected to compete with Duke Riley, Nate Gerry and T.J. Edwards for a starting job. The 26-year-old put together a productive three-year stretch with the Chargers, compiling 255 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles across 43 games, but injuries and general ineffectiveness against the run ultimately forced him out of the starting lineup in 2019 as Brown would play just 94 defensive snaps after averaging 580 to begin his career. Brown is likely one of the fastest linebackers in the NFL, but with a listed height of 5-foot-11 and weighing just 221 pounds, he might be a bit undersized to be a reliable two-down linebacker, and he never developed enough coverage skills to be effective in the passing game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Backfield committee in Denver?
Melvin Gordon isn't going to help Phillip Lindsay's value, but can both be Fantasy relevant?
-
FA winners and losers
It was a wild first week of free agency, and here are the biggest winners and losers from all...
-
Gurley resurgence in Georgia?
The Falcons didn't waste any time signing Todd Gurley. Here's what it means for Fantasy in...
-
Gordon joins packed Denver backfield
Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos, creating a nightmare scenario for Fantasy.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.