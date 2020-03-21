Play

Brown signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown joins a retooled Eagles defense and is expected to compete with Duke Riley, Nate Gerry and T.J. Edwards for a starting job. The 26-year-old put together a productive three-year stretch with the Chargers, compiling 255 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles across 43 games, but injuries and general ineffectiveness against the run ultimately forced him out of the starting lineup in 2019 as Brown would play just 94 defensive snaps after averaging 580 to begin his career. Brown is likely one of the fastest linebackers in the NFL, but with a listed height of 5-foot-11 and weighing just 221 pounds, he might be a bit undersized to be a reliable two-down linebacker, and he never developed enough coverage skills to be effective in the passing game.

More News
Our Latest Stories