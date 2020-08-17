Hargrave is expected to miss multiple weeks with a pectoral injury, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
It's unclear how 27-year-old suffered the injury, but Frank reluctantly added that he could be out for a significant portion of time. Hargrave has improved year-over-year in each of his past four seasons with the Steelers before signing a three-year, $39 million contract with the Eagles, racking up 60 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games last season. At this point, it's unclear whether Hargrave will be healthy enough to appear in the 2020 opener Sept. 13.
