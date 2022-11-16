Hargrave recorded 13 tackles (four solo), including one sack, during Sunday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders.
Hargrave finished ahead of linebacker T.J. Edwards for a team high in tackles, as he played a season-high 66 defensive snaps with Philadelphia's defense on the field for much of this loss. The defensive tackle also increased his season sack total to seven, including six in the past three weeks. Hargrave should continue to provide consistent pressure up the middle while playing alongside Fletcher Cox this coming Sunday against the Colts.