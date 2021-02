Hargrave had 38 tackles (16 solo), 4.5 sacks, one defended pass and one fumble recovery across 15 games in 2020.

Hargrave finished with 22 less total tackles than he notched in with the Steelers in 2019 while logging only a half-sack more, numbers which severely hampered his fantasy utility in IDP leagues. The Eagles' salary cap situation could result in the team parting ways with a few other defensive linemen this offseason, so it's possible that Hargrave could see more opportunities in 2021.