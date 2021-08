Hargrave has had a strong camp thus far and was one of the standouts of Thursday's preseason loss to the Steelers, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Hargrave looked like a free-agent bust early last season but came on late to finish strong. This preseason, he's been disrupting both the run and the pass. The 28-year-old put that on display Thursday night in his one series of action, registering a pressure and a hit on different plays against Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.