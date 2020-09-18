Hargrave (pectoral/hamstring) was a full participant in practice Friday, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.
Hargrave was the big free-agent addition for Philadelphia's defense in the offseason but was forced to miss Week 1 due to multiple injuries. After being limited in his first two practices of the week, the 27-year-old was a full-go Friday, and he'll be in the starting lineup against the Rams on Sunday.
