Hargrave isn't participating in Sunday's practice session due to a groin injury, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hargrave is one of several Eagles who are absent from Sunday's practice session due to an injury. He appeared in 16 of 17 games last year and racked up 63 tackles (27 solo), 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense. It's not yet clear whether his groin injury will impact his preseason availability, but he's in line to serve as a starter on Philadelphia's defensive line if he's healthy to begin the regular season.