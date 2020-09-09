Hargrave (pectoral) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Hargrave is still recovering from the pectoral injury he suffered in training camp, and Wednesday's injury report additionally lists him with a hamstring issue. If the starting defensive tackle isn't able to suit up Week 1 against Washington, Hassan Ridgeway and Malik Jackson will be on hand to take additional work.
