Hargrave recorded seven total tackles and three sacks in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Texans.

Hargrave benefitted from game script, as two of his three sacks came in the fourth quarter with the Texans attempting to make a comeback. However, the Eagles have regularly held leads this season and Hargrave has been able to rack up five sacks combined across his last two games -- both of which have been double-digit margins of victory. Across eight games on the campaign, he has 26 total tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble.