Hargrave recorded eight tackles (six solo), two sacks and one forced fumble during Sunday's 35-13 win over the Steelers.

Hargrave finished with a season-high eight tackles and recorded his first sack since Week 3. The veteran defensive tackle's first sack came at the end of the first half for an 11-yard loss while his second quarterback takedown was a strip-sack, which was recovered by Avonte Maddox, at the start of the fourth quarter. Across seven appearances, Hargrave has recorded 19 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

More News