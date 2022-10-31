Hargrave recorded eight tackles (six solo), two sacks and one forced fumble during Sunday's 35-13 win over the Steelers.

Hargrave finished with a season-high eight tackles and recorded his first sack since Week 3. The veteran defensive tackle's first sack came at the end of the first half for an 11-yard loss while his second quarterback takedown was a strip-sack, which was recovered by Avonte Maddox, at the start of the fourth quarter. Across seven appearances, Hargrave has recorded 19 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.