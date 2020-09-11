Hargrave (pectoral/hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against Washington.
Hargrave wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week. His absence sets the stage for Hassan Ridgeway and Malik Jackson to handle additional reps against Washington during Sunday's divisional match.
