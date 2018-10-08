Eagles' Jay Ajayi: ACL surgery scheduled for Thursday
Ajayi is slated to undergo surgery on his torn ACL this Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ajayi emerged from Sunday's loss to the Vikings with no apparent injury, but further evaluation uncovered the season-ender, which he suffered during pass protection. Although the Eagles believe that he only suffered damage to his ACL, the upcoming procedure will confirm once and for all. On a positive note, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Ajayi injured his left knee instead his chronically-bothersome right knee, which bodes better for his prospects as a free agent in March. With Ajayi out for the season, Wendell Smallwood is the healthiest member of the Eagles backfield, which hasn't utilized Darren Sproles the past four games due to a hamstring injury and Corey Clement the last two as a result of a quadriceps injury.
