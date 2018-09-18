Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Back may still be issue
Ajayi said after the Eagles' 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday that his back injury would require management and acknowledged that he has to "get himself right," Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ajayi was forced into the locker room in the first half with the injury, but he was back on the sideline for the start of the third quarter and re-entered the contest, finishing the day with 23 yards and a touchdown on seven carries to go with a four-yard reception. While it's encouraging that Ajayi was able to return, the Eagles' decision to promote Josh Adams from their practice squad Tuesday suggests there could be concern about the health of either Ajayi or Darren Sproles (hamstring) or both heading into the Week 3 matchup with the Colts. Ajayi's participation -- or lack thereof -- at Wednesday's practice should provide a better gauge of his health.
