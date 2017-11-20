Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Busts 71-yard run

Ajayi rushed seven times for 91 yards during Sunday's 37-9 victory over the Cowboys. He added 10 yards on one reception.

The Eagles essentially deployed a three-headed committee at running back Sunday, with LeGarrette Blount (13 carries for 57 yards) leading the charge and Corey Clement (six for 50) mixing in as well. All were seemingly effective considering each averaged at least 4.3 yards per carry, but Ajayi stole the show with a 71-yard outburst in the second half that thoroughly demoralized the opposing Cowboys. He had a chance to get in the end zone too but was tripped up from behind. The Boise State product only figures to see more work with each passing week and will now take aim at a Bears run defense allowing 3.9 YPC this year.