Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Ajayi was only available as an emergency option during Week 11's 17-10 loss to the Patriots, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Ajayi was active for Sunday's loss to New England but did not play any snaps. The 26-year-old reunited with Philadelphia just two days before the contest, but his complete lack of usage comes as something of a surprise with Jordan Howard (shoulder) having been inactive. Ajayi will now get the benefit of a full week of practices to acclimate to the Eagles' playbook, so there's a chance he sees a larger role against the Seahawks in Week 12 if Howard is once again unable to go.