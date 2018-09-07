Head coach Doug Pederson suggested Friday that Ajayi could take on a heavier workload in future weeks, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

The implication is that Pederson wanted to be cautious in the season opener after Ajayi dealt with a minor foot injury the past few weeks. The 25-year-old looked perfectly healthy in Thursday's win over the Falcons while producing 62 yards and two TDs on 15 carries, but his 40 percent snap share (29 of 72) was a somewhat worrisome development for fantasy owners. Even if Ajayi does take on a bit more work moving forward, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement will still have significant roles in the Philadelphia offense. Week 2 brings a road game in Tampa Bay.