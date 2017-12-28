Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Could see light usage Sunday vs. Cowboys
The Eagles aren't expected to hand Ajayi extended snaps in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Paul Domowitch of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Philadelphia having already clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, there's little to gain by handing normal workloads to Ajayi and other key regulars and exposing them to injury ahead of the postseason. For that reason, it's unlikely that Ajayi, nor backfield committee members LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement, will take on their usual snaps in a meaningless season finale, leaving the likes of Wendell Smallwood and pass-catching threat Kenjon Barner on tap for larger roles. Head coach Doug Pederson probably won't offer any firm outline for how he'll divvy up the backfield snaps Sunday, so it may be best to avoid the Philadelphia backfield situation entirely in DFS formats and season-long leagues still active in Week 17.
