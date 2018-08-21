Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Dealing with lower body injury
Ajayi is dealing with a lower body injury and won't play in Thursday's preseason game against Cleveland, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Although he wouldn't comment on the exact nature of the injury, coach Doug Pederson did at least say Ajayi will be rested for Thursday's game. The fourth-year back was held out of practice Sunday and Monday without explanation, after gaining 23 yards on six carries and 16 yards on one reception in last week's preseason loss to the Patriots. With Corey Clement (undisclosed), Darren Sproles, Josh Adams (undisclosed) and Donnel Pumphrey (leg) also expected to miss Thursday's exhibition in Cleveland, the Eagles will be down to Matt Jones and Wendell Smallwood in the backfield. There hasn't been any indication that Ajayi or Clement is in serious danger of missing Week 1 of the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...