Ajayi is dealing with a lower body injury and won't play in Thursday's preseason game against Cleveland, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Although he wouldn't comment on the exact nature of the injury, coach Doug Pederson did at least say Ajayi will be rested for Thursday's game. The fourth-year back was held out of practice Sunday and Monday without explanation, after gaining 23 yards on six carries and 16 yards on one reception in last week's preseason loss to the Patriots. With Corey Clement (undisclosed), Darren Sproles, Josh Adams (undisclosed) and Donnel Pumphrey (leg) also expected to miss Thursday's exhibition in Cleveland, the Eagles will be down to Matt Jones and Wendell Smallwood in the backfield. There hasn't been any indication that Ajayi or Clement is in serious danger of missing Week 1 of the regular season.