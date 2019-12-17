Play

Ajayi did not play in Sunday's win over Washington.

The Eagles played 77 offensive snaps in the victory, and Ajayi wasn't on the field for one of them. Meanwhile, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott saw 55 and 35, respectively. It appears it will take an injury for the Boise State product to become relevant again.

