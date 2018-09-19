Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Ajayi (back) didn't participate in practice Wednesday.
The Eagles have given mixed messages about Ajayi's Week 3 availability. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Mike Groh told Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia that there's a "good chance" Ajayi doesn't play Sunday against the Colts. One day later, coach Doug Pederson called Ajayi "day-to-day," per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Along with the fog hanging over Ajayi, Darren Sproles appears to be trending toward a second absence in a row. If one or both of Ajayi and Sproles don't play Week 3, Corey Clement would act as the primary option out of the backfield, with Wendell Smallwood available for secondary touches.
