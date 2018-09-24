Coach Doug Pederson expects both Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) to return for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Both running backs were held out of practice all last week and ruled out on the Friday injury report ahead of Sunday's 20-16 win over Indianapolis. Pederson previously said Ajayi was a bit ahead of Sproles in terms of recovery timeline, but it now seems both are approximately on the same track, likely targeting a return to practice within the next few days. The Wednesday injury report should provide a more tangible indicator of Ajayi's progress.