Coach Doug Pederson said Sunday that Ajayi (undisclosed) will practice this week and be ready for Thursday's season opener against the Falcons, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ajayi has been absent from practice the past two weeks while nursing an unspecified lower-body injury. The Eagles haven't expressed concern about the situation at any point, but it's nonetheless something that will need to be monitored in the coming days. The team will release its first injury report of the season after Monday's practice.