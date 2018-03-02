Eagles executive vice president Howie Roseman said Wednesday that he expects Ajayi to get "more involved" in the team's offensive game plans during the upcoming season, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

After a breakout 2016 campaign with the Dolphins, Ajayi failed to live up to expectations last season for those that invested an early round pick in the running back in fantasy drafts. Ajayi averaged just 3.4 yards per carry and scored no touchdowns in seven games with Miami before being dealt to Philadelphia on Oct. 31. While he saw more limited snap counts with the Eagles as part of a backfield committee with LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement, Ajayi displayed the big-play ability that made him an attractive commodity entering the year, cranking out 5.8 yards per carry on 70 totes in his final seven regular-season contests. With a full offseason to familiarize himself with the Eagles' offensive schemes and Blount likely headed elsewhere in free agency, Ajayi seems primed for a larger workload in 2018, though the 24-year-old's chronic knee issues may make head coach Doug Pederson reluctant to use Ajayi as the true three-down back many envisioned he would become.