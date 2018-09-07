Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Finds end zone twice in season-opening win
Ajayi rushed 15 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 18-12 win over the Falcons on Thursday.
Ajayi was ultimately the Eagles' offensive linchpin on a night when points were at a premium. The fourth-year veteran started off relatively slow but eventually picked up the pace, capping off a pair of long second-half drives with rushing scores. The first consisted of a powerful one-yard burst that put the exclamation point on an 11-play, 63-yard march in the third quarter, while the second was an 11-yard scamper around left end with 2:19 remaining in the contest that gave the Eagles the lead back for good. Ajayi's workload Thursday was probably ideal from coach Doug Pederson's perspective, as the team would like to preserve Ajayi throughout the regular season while also giving Corey Clement and Darren Sproles their share of touches. Ajayi will look to build on the strong season-opening effort versus the Buccaneers in a Week 2 matchup on Sept. 16.
