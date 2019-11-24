Ajayi carried the ball six times for 16 yards in the team's Week 12 loss to the Seahawks.

Ajayi was active for the second consecutive game, but received his first touches as an Eagle in 2019. All told, he saw six of the team's 23 total rush attempts, with Miles Sanders doubling his workload. The majority of Ajayi's yardage came at the end of the first quarter, when he ran off right end for 11 yards. Though he'll likely remain on the team as depth, Ajayi could quickly be relegated to minimal game-action if Jordan Howard (shoulder) is able to return for the team's Week 13 matchup against the Dolphins.