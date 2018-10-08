Ajayi carried eight times for 29 yards and caught one pass for five yards during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings. He also lost a fumble.

Ajayi managed just just 3.6 yards per carry against a stout defensive front and hardly made an impact as a pass catcher. He contributed to the 17-point deficit his team faced early in the third quarter, fumbling in the red zone before Minnesota marched down the field for a score. Ajayi was coming off his best yardage output of the season, but his overall numbers through four appearances are still rather underwhelming. He'll look to get back on track Thursday against the Giants.