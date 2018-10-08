Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Has game to forget versus Vikings
Ajayi carried eight times for 29 yards and caught one pass for five yards during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings. He also lost a fumble.
Ajayi managed just just 3.6 yards per carry against a stout defensive front and hardly made an impact as a pass catcher. He contributed to the 17-point deficit his team faced early in the third quarter, fumbling in the red zone before Minnesota marched down the field for a score. Ajayi was coming off his best yardage output of the season, but his overall numbers through four appearances are still rather underwhelming. He'll look to get back on track Thursday against the Giants.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5