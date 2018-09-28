Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Friday morning that Ajay will be able to play through the small fracture in his back, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ajayi said Thursday that he plans to continue playing despite the fracture in his back, and Pederson confirmed that Friday, noting that the injury "sounds bad" but is not the type that automatically forces a player to the sideline. Ajayi figures to be playing through some pain Sunday, and likely beyond, but as long as he is able to manage it he will continue having a role in the Eagles' backfield.