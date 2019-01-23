Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Headed for free agency
Ajayi, who tore his ACL on Oct. 7, is slated to become a free agent in March, Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The report notes that prior to suffering his knee injury, it seemed unlikely that Ajayi would re-sign with the Eagles, given the projected cost of making that happen. Now that the running back is bouncing back from a major injury, however, Domowitch suggests that "it's not out of the question that (Ajayi) ends up signing an affordable one-year deal with the Eagles." Meanwhile, fellow ball-carriers Wendell Smallwood (knee), Corey Clement and Josh Adams are all under contract with Philadelphia in 2019.
