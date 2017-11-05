Eagles' Jay Ajayi: In line to suit up Sunday

Ajayi is expected to make his Eagles debut Sunday against the Broncos, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Following the Eagles' final practice of the week Friday, head coach Doug Pederson was unwilling to commit to making Ajayi active in Week 9 just days after the running back was acquired from the Dolphins. Though Ajayi appears on track to suit up Sunday, the expectation is that he'll only take the field for a small package of plays as he continues to familiarize himself with a new offense. With that in mind, Ajayi makes for a shaky fantasy play in most shallow weekly and DFS formats, as LeGarrette Blount is still the heavy favorite to pace the Philadelphia backfield in touches Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories