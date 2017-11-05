Eagles' Jay Ajayi: In line to suit up Sunday
Ajayi is expected to make his Eagles debut Sunday against the Broncos, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Following the Eagles' final practice of the week Friday, head coach Doug Pederson was unwilling to commit to making Ajayi active in Week 9 just days after the running back was acquired from the Dolphins. Though Ajayi appears on track to suit up Sunday, the expectation is that he'll only take the field for a small package of plays as he continues to familiarize himself with a new offense. With that in mind, Ajayi makes for a shaky fantasy play in most shallow weekly and DFS formats, as LeGarrette Blount is still the heavy favorite to pace the Philadelphia backfield in touches Sunday.
