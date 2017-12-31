Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Inactive for Week 17
Ajayi (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Though quarterback Nick Foles is slated to start in the regular-season finale, the Eagles will rest Ajayi and several other key contributors with the team having sewn up the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs. While LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement have worked in tandem with Ajayi as the team's primary backs in recent weeks, the latter two could see their usage limited Sunday as Eagles head coach Doug Pederson gives more burn to lightly used backs Wendell Smallwood and Kenjon Barner.
More News
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...