Ajayi (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Though quarterback Nick Foles is slated to start in the regular-season finale, the Eagles will rest Ajayi and several other key contributors with the team having sewn up the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs. While LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement have worked in tandem with Ajayi as the team's primary backs in recent weeks, the latter two could see their usage limited Sunday as Eagles head coach Doug Pederson gives more burn to lightly used backs Wendell Smallwood and Kenjon Barner.